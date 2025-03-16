Karl Nehammer and Donald Trump

When the family talks about deep gratitude, two names always come up. Karl Nehammer and Donald Trump! This is remarkable in that the family association from Kibbutz Be'eri is politically far to the left. And yet, it was "Haudrauf" Trump who put his seal of approval on the hostage deal. And it was Nehammer and his team who ensured that the name of the Austro-Israeli found its way onto the list in the first place.