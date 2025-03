Bricks: Minister impressed by “Green Bricks”

Brick production is energy-intensive," admitted Norbert Totschnig during a visit to a company in Hennersdorf in the district of Mödling. But the ÖVP minister (now responsible for agriculture and forestry, climate and environmental protection, regions and water management) was able to see for himself that the traditional Wienerberger company is constantly working on reducing emissions. The manufacturers have even achieved a sensational feat! Thanks to the "Green Bricks" project, the world's first "bricks" fired with 100 percent renewable electricity can now be produced. This is accompanied by a drastic reduction in energy consumption.