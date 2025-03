Bavaria’s 320 million arena suddenly under water

It is unclear how the curious incident occurred. Basketball journalist Robert Heuse later reported a burst pipe. FC Bayern has not yet commented on the reasons. There was talk of abandoning the game, but the supposed leak was plugged in time and the game was kicked off. Only a few seats at the edge of the players' tunnel, where the floor and seats were under water, remained empty. Bayern then lost 92:97 against the Turkish top club Anadolu Efes.