Stadl an der Mur: Pedestrian hit by car

On Saturday evening, a 53-year-old driver from the district of Murau collided with a 54-year-old pedestrian from Salzburg, who was walking inconspicuously on the road on the B97 in the direction of Stadl an der Mur. The pedestrian was thrown to the side of the road and injured to an undetermined degree. After initial treatment at the scene of the accident, he was taken to Tamsweg Hospital.