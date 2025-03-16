TSD disaster: How long will politicians continue to watch?

The chaos began 10 years ago

And once again: I'm not talking about the institution itself - the work for the poorest of the poor in our country is important and indispensable. My issue is with the form and management of TSD. I know I'm repeating myself, but it was a huge political mistake to outsource these agendas to a company. Until 2015, these tasks were well and efficiently embedded in the state's social services department. With the establishment of the TSD, this area then escaped any political control. The chaos began. Whenever there was criticism - and this was regularly the case - politicians always said: "We must not and cannot interfere in the operational business!" Now we are sitting in front of a huge pile of rubble that actually needs to be tidied up - i.e. dissolved - without compromise. The FPÖ has tabled a motion on this issue, which will have to be dealt with in parliament next week.