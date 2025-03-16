"Krone" commentary
TSD disaster: How long will politicians continue to watch?
The abuses uncovered at the TSD emergency shelter on Schusterbergweg in Innsbruck and the management's denial of them continue to cause a stir. A commentary by Markus Gassler.
On Friday, Philip Wohlgemuth (SPÖ), the responsible state deputy governor, welcomed the new managing director of TSD (Tyrolean Social Services) with unctuous and laudatory words. As the "Krone" reported, this is the interim TSD manager Florian Stolz. According to Wohlgemuth, he was unanimously ranked 1st by a hearing commission. Who sits on this commission and how many applicants there were at the end of the day (reportedly not many) - we were left without an answer.
Questions, no answers, lame excuses
But these weren't the only questions we didn't get answers to in the last few days and weeks. We were fobbed off with lame excuses ("We don't know anything! That's not true! Everything's fine!") when we asked about the disaster at the TSD emergency shelter on Schusterbergweg in Innsbruck. In some cases, we were also lied to coldly.
The chaos began 10 years ago
And once again: I'm not talking about the institution itself - the work for the poorest of the poor in our country is important and indispensable. My issue is with the form and management of TSD. I know I'm repeating myself, but it was a huge political mistake to outsource these agendas to a company. Until 2015, these tasks were well and efficiently embedded in the state's social services department. With the establishment of the TSD, this area then escaped any political control. The chaos began. Whenever there was criticism - and this was regularly the case - politicians always said: "We must not and cannot interfere in the operational business!" Now we are sitting in front of a huge pile of rubble that actually needs to be tidied up - i.e. dissolved - without compromise. The FPÖ has tabled a motion on this issue, which will have to be dealt with in parliament next week.
The joy about the appointment of the new managing director among the employees - and there are 250 of them - is limited. Many "uncomfortable" employees fear that they will suffer a similar fate to the Iraqi who was beaten to within an inch of his life two weeks ago. When the man uncovered the grievances within TSD, he was first bullied and then - at the second attempt - dismissed by the current Managing Director Stolz. The courts will clarify whether this was a motivated dismissal. In any case, the Chamber of Labor is already involved.
(Non-)response from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Also interesting was the (non-)answer given by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TSD to our questions, to which he did not respond at all, but said that the employees were trying very hard. Yes, eh! But in view of the serious allegations that have been made, it is precisely the task of the Supervisory Board to exercise oversight (as the name suggests). After all, what do you need such a body for if not precisely for such incidents?
PS: In the case of the injured Iraqi, no one from the TSD management has come forward to date. For an institution that has the word social in its name, it would probably be the very least they could do to ask an employee who has had something so bad happen to them how they are!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.