“I’m a long way from seven million a year”

Feller remembers an earlier statement by tennis star Dominic Thiem. "He said that the best thing for him is that he doesn't have to look at the price tags when he goes grocery shopping. Now that food is so extremely expensive, I don't have to turn over the euro and can buy the healthy - expensive - stuff, which is a huge privilege," said the passionate amateur fisherman. "If I can still afford my fish and give my children a good life, that's a great story."