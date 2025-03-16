Drugs, violence and co.
Tyrolean asylum scandal: fine speeches instead of answers!
Social dumping, illegal residents, drug dealing, assaults: The new managing director of the Tyrolean Social Services (TSD), Florian Stolz, denies verifiable grievances surrounding the emergency shelter on Schusterbergweg in Innsbruck. The Iraqi who was beaten to within an inch of his life and who pointed out the abuses is now fighting the "unjustified" dismissal.
The "Krone" recently uncovered a new scandal at the Tyrolean Social Services. It concerns the emergency shelter run by TSD on Schusterbergweg in Innsbruck. One employee had the courage to "spill the beans" about the abuses at the facility: Incorrectly billed working hours, illegal residents on the 3rd floor, attacks on employees that were not reported internally, drug dealing, etc.
New managing director feigns ignorance
The abuses, which the "Krone" can prove with documents, bounced off the new managing director Florian Stolz, who was appointed between January and mid-March and has since been confirmed. He did not want to know anything about a complaint to the Office for Combating Fraud in connection with social dumping. When confronted with the fact that several people from outside the company were living on the third floor of the emergency sleeping facility, Stolz said: "An employee with benefits in kind was living there and was registered."
He denies that employees had to remove bedbugs and mold without protective clothing. Attacks on employees are not always reported internally, according to an internal protocol. Stolz comments: "All attacks are reported to the authorities."
Supervisory Board remains silent, and what about Wohlgemuth?
Martin Oberhammer, Chairman of the TSD Supervisory Board, is keeping a completely low profile. He did not want to comment on the scandal at all.
Philip Wohlgemuth, who is politically responsible for the TSD, only responded cryptically when first contacted by the "Krone". Asked again for specific answers, he gave a partially identical response to Managing Director Stolz.
Wohlgemuth denies that the head of the emergency shelter, who was dismissed at the end of the previous year, was still active in TSD group chats - at least until recently. These were "not official TSD channels". However, the chat histories available to the Krone hardly allow any other conclusion than official TSD chats.
The new CEO has been in office since 1 January, but has been a (high-ranking) TSD employee since 2015. Insiders assume that he knew about the abuses.
It is known that the abuses were uncovered by a 30-year-old Iraqi. When the TSD employee opened the premises on the 3rd floor of the emergency shelter (keyword: illegal residents) to the management team at the time, his professional fate was sealed. The man was discredited by the TSD almost immediately, and his dismissal was already in the drawer at the initiative of the then head of the emergency shelter. However, because the Iraqi knew far too much, this did not happen for the time being. Until Florian Stolz became interim managing director in January and took action: he dismissed the Iraqi.
However, the TSD works council considers the dismissal of the man who made the scandal public in the "Krone" to be "contrary to motive". The AK and a lawyer have been called in and the matter is before the labor court.
The brutal attack on the 30-year-old man by a rolling squad on March 1 in Zirl is still unresolved. The man is known to have been beaten half to death with baseball bats. The police must clarify whether there is a connection with the uncovering of the asylum scandal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
