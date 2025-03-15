Vorteilswelt
Taking office in the fall

Gert Mayer becomes the new Rector of the Medical University of Innsbruck

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 13:31

The physician and researcher Gert Mayer was elected as the new Rector of the Medical University of Innsbruck in the first round of voting at the University Council meeting on Saturday. The term of office begins on October 1 and lasts four years. 

With around 3,800 students, 2,300 employees and a three-year budget of 632 million euros (2025-2027), the Medical University of Innsbruck is a large-scale operation that will have a new leader in Gert Mayer this fall.

It is particularly important to me to be a rector for all employees.

Gert Mayer

"Putting together a competent rectorate team"
The nephrologist, who will take up his post as Rector on October 1, is currently Director of the University Department of Internal Medicine IV. Commenting on his election, Mayer said: "I am honored by the trust placed in me. I would like to thank the University Council for electing me and look forward to playing a decisive role in shaping the further development of the Medical University of Innsbruck. It is particularly important to me to be a rector for all employees. My next step will be to put together a competent rectorate team."

Successor to Wolfgang Fleischhacker
The term of office of the new Rectorate will run for four years. Following an international call for applications, the search committee invited eight candidates to hearings. From these candidates, the Senate finally submitted a three-person proposal to the University Council. The election on Saturday took place by secret ballot. Gert Mayer will succeed Wolfgang Fleischhacker, who has been Rector of the Medical University of Innsbruck since 2017.

