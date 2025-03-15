Gert Mayer becomes the new Rector of the Medical University of Innsbruck

"Putting together a competent rectorate team"

The nephrologist, who will take up his post as Rector on October 1, is currently Director of the University Department of Internal Medicine IV. Commenting on his election, Mayer said: "I am honored by the trust placed in me. I would like to thank the University Council for electing me and look forward to playing a decisive role in shaping the further development of the Medical University of Innsbruck. It is particularly important to me to be a rector for all employees. My next step will be to put together a competent rectorate team."