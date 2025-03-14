Next chapter in the Bolzano thriller can begin

The sixth quarter-final matchday brought the decision: Champions Salzburg, spectators after the series 4:0 over Fehervar, will face Bolzano in the Ice Hockey League semi-finals from Tuesday - the opener will be at the Eisarena. The South Tyroleans sealed the deal in Villach with a 4:2 win, while KAC won 3:1 at Pustertal. However, the Carinthians will have to wait for their opponent - Linz equalized the series in Graz with a 4-3 win in the fifth game in a row that went into overtime and will have home ice in the showdown on Sunday.