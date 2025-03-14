Bulls know their opponents
Next chapter in the Bolzano thriller can begin
The Ice Bulls face the South Tyroleans, who won 4-2 in Villach, in the Ice Hockey League semi-finals. Salzburg captain Raffl is convinced that his team can cope with the departure of Rowe. KAC is also through, but has to wait for its opponent - Linz equalized in Graz and has its showdown at home on Sunday.
The sixth quarter-final matchday brought the decision: Champions Salzburg, spectators after the series 4:0 over Fehervar, will face Bolzano in the Ice Hockey League semi-finals from Tuesday - the opener will be at the Eisarena. The South Tyroleans sealed the deal in Villach with a 4:2 win, while KAC won 3:1 at Pustertal. However, the Carinthians will have to wait for their opponent - Linz equalized the series in Graz with a 4-3 win in the fifth game in a row that went into overtime and will have home ice in the showdown on Sunday.
"We're looking forward to the next task," says captain Tom Raffl for the Ice Bulls on day one after the club parted ways with legionnaire Rowe. The effect on the team? "We're professional enough, we're broad-based, everyone knows their role. It's personal reasons with Rowe, the team is not involved in the matter," emphasizes Tom. "We're just concentrating on ourselves."
Now in a tough duel with Bolzano. So far, all four series, including three finals, have gone the full distance. The Bulls have won 3-1 this season.Zell has first match puckAnother disappointing season for the Vienna Capitals, who are undergoing a major squad shake-up. 13 players are affected, including former Bull Heinrich, for whom the club has exercised a release clause.
Zell's Polar Bears already have match puck one in the Alps League after their 3:1 home win against Bregenzerwald in game four. This will take place on Sunday in Dornbirn, as the arena is occupied the day before. "We want to get to the semi-finals as quickly as possible, that's our full focus," says EKZ Managing Director Patrick Schwarz. "We could have lost in the first away game, it will be tough again."
