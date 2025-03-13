Would have been his 12th
High-flyer Duplantis narrowly misses world record!
High-flyer Mondo Duplantis has just missed his twelfth world record in the pole vault! After clearing 6.05 m at his home meeting "Mondo Classic" in Uppsala, the 25-year-old Swede failed to improve his own world record of 6.27 m by one centimeter to 6.28 m. His first two attempts were highly unsuccessful. His first two attempts were highly promising ...
In the completely sold-out hall in Uppsala, the superstar of international athletics once again put on a great show. After the 6.05 m he was already the winner ahead of the Greek Emmanouil Karalís (6.00 m). In front of his fiancée Desiré Inglander, a Swedish model, he wanted to set a world record on home soil for the first time. It didn't quite work out, only 14 days ago he had increased his best mark to 6.27 m in Clermont-Ferrand.
Big anniversary soon
However, a new world record is only a matter of time for him. He already has the confidence to jump 6.30 m anyway. Perhaps he will set a new record the weekend after next at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing (March 21-23). At the World Championships in China, he wants to win gold in the pole vault for the third time in a row after Belgrade 2022 and Glasgow 2024.
In any case, a sensational anniversary is in the offing for Mondo Duplantis in Nanjing. In Uppsala, he cleared 6.00 m and 6.05 m on his first attempt. This means that he has already jumped over 6.00 m or higher 98 (!) times in his already incredible career. This is according to the excellent Finnish statistics site "Tilastopaja".
So if he manages two jumps over 6.00 m or higher at the World Indoor Championships (which is pretty certain), he will master the dream mark of 6.00 m for the 100th (!) time.
