Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson plays cult hits
For around 30 years, Dave Ellefson shaped thrash metal as the bassist of cult band Megadeth. After a falling out with frontman Dave Mustaine, he has been on a solo tour for a few years now. Before his gig at the Vienna Reigen as part of the "Vienna Blues Spring", he spoke to the "Krone" about his childhood, career missteps and why he still loves music so much.
Music history is full of stories about narcissistic egomaniacs who, due to their stubborn narrow-mindedness, dragged not only themselves but everyone around them into the downward spiral. The American thrash metal icon Dave Mustaine, who was initially a co-songwriter for the early Metallica songs, but then embarked on a global career himself with his own band Megadeth in the mid-1980s, is considered a particularly difficult character. David Ellefson played bass on all important albums (i.e. those up to the mid-90s). While the hot-headed Mustaine never avoided verbal and non-verbal confrontation and steered himself from one madness to the next, Ellefson was always regarded as a likeable and above all precise instrumental masterpiece who didn't give a damn about scandals or self-indulgence, but always made sure to take the band to the next level with his skills.
Different characters
"I still remember well when we were working on the 'Youthanasia' album in 1993," the 60-year-old recalls in the "Krone" interview, "back then we moved to Phoenix to live in fat estates and drive around in quality German cars. When I was driving home from the studio with Dave once, I told him that it was getting strange to be living such a feudal life but still writing such aggressive, wild, sometimes frightening music. He didn't understand what I meant at all." The story perfectly reflects the different character attributions of the two musicians. It was only a roughneck like Mustaine's uncompromising attitude that made it possible for Megadeth to play such a big role in the public eye. Ellefson left the band twice after arguments with Mustaine. After initially harsh words, the bassist now sees the positive side of the past and sometimes finds more conciliatory words.
Ellefson has been on a solo tour with Italian comrades-in-arms for some time now. Under the martial banner "Bass Warrior", he brings the greatest hits of Megadeth history to the people every evening. Tonight he returns to the Hadikgasse in Vienna, where he last impressed his audience almost exactly a year ago. "I love being on the road with my mates and playing these venues," he says happily, "there's no comparison with the past. I got upset about 30 years ago because we played a very small venue on a Megadeth tour in Germany and not many people came. Our tour manager told me back then that a good musician and performer can give a top performance anywhere. No matter whether the stage is big or small. That got me thinking back then, and today it's crystal clear to me what he meant." Anyone talking about Ellefson is definitely not talking about self-indulgent rides. However, the fat years with lots of money and fame have also temporarily clouded his mind. Today, of course, he has a completely different view of things.
No rebellion necessary
"I was brought up in a stable family on a farm in Minnesota, we didn't really want for anything. There was no reason to be angry or mean all the time. There was nothing to rebel against and I enjoyed playing hard music." Ellefson plucked his first bass at the age of eleven, two years later he was playing in early bands, something that would not change until today. "It wasn't until I met Dave that I saw the other side. I suddenly realized how authentic aggressive songs can be when they come from someone who carries that anger with them and who perhaps hasn't always had it as good as me. Over the years, I've also come to understand that both sides have a place in a band like this. A wild one and a milder one." Ellefson hardly ever plays songs from his solo work or other projects in his live sets. They are only touched on at most. With Megadeth, there is the absolute full service from "99 Ways To Die" to "Peace Sells" and the anthem "Symphony Of Destruction".
The term "warrior" should not be understood in a martial sense based on his tour. "On my album with Soto there was the song 'Sharpen The Sword'. It's about a warrior retreating after a battle to sharpen his sword and be ready for the next fight. I think it's a nice metaphor for the music business. We only won a Grammy with Megadeth after twelve nominations. I always wanted it, it never happened, but in 2017 it finally did. You have to persevere and stick with it, even in a live context. As long as I still enjoy being on stage and the fans enjoy it, we'll keep doing it." With his Italian band, Ellefson has once again smelled a rat. "I always tell the guys to stand at the front of the stage and enjoy the spotlight. It may have my name on it, but we all have the same fun when we perform."
A love of the authentic
After more than 40 years in the music business, Ellefson has not lost touch with the next generation. In addition to the well-known thrash metal classics, he regularly covers the song "Over Now" by Post Malone, who will be performing in Austria for the first time this summer as part of the Frequency Festival. "There's a lot of good music out there, but you have to get involved with it. I grew up with acts like KISS or Alice Cooper. They may have put on make-up or masks, but they were real. Just like Pink Floyd, only different. In my youth, frayed jeans, leather jackets, bandoliers, wild manes and an evil eye were important. Every generation has its tricks, but you have to feel that it's genuine. I miss that with a lot of today's acts. I had 30 fantastic years over two phases with Megadeth, one of the biggest metal bands in the world. Now I'm still playing the great songs I worked on and people are happy about it. You can't ask for more as a musician."
Live at Wiener Reigen
Tonight, March 18, David Ellefson and his band will be performing again at Wiener Reigen. Tickets for the cult metal highlight in the Austrian capital are still available at www.oeticket.com and at the box office today. At www.viennabluesspring.org you will find further highlights that will take place across Vienna until the end of May.
