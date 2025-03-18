Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson plays cult hits

No rebellion necessary

"I was brought up in a stable family on a farm in Minnesota, we didn't really want for anything. There was no reason to be angry or mean all the time. There was nothing to rebel against and I enjoyed playing hard music." Ellefson plucked his first bass at the age of eleven, two years later he was playing in early bands, something that would not change until today. "It wasn't until I met Dave that I saw the other side. I suddenly realized how authentic aggressive songs can be when they come from someone who carries that anger with them and who perhaps hasn't always had it as good as me. Over the years, I've also come to understand that both sides have a place in a band like this. A wild one and a milder one." Ellefson hardly ever plays songs from his solo work or other projects in his live sets. They are only touched on at most. With Megadeth, there is the absolute full service from "99 Ways To Die" to "Peace Sells" and the anthem "Symphony Of Destruction".