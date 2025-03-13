Act of vandalism on Madonna applauded: 1000 euro fine

Act of vandalism described as a "heroic act"

The accused 31-year-old is said to have celebrated the act of vandalism by unknown persons four times on social media as a "heroic deed" and the perpetrator as a "hero of Linz" or "brave Catholic" who put a stop to the goings-on in Linz Cathedral. He would therefore have had to stand trial for condoning a punishable act or incitement to commit such an act, which carries a sentence of up to two years in prison.