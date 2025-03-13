WHO: "Wake-up call"
Measles cases have doubled across Europe
Measles is making a comeback. Cases of the once almost eradicated disease are on the rise again - the number across Europe doubled in 2024 compared to the previous year. The number of measles infections reported in Europe and Central Asia was higher than it has been for 27 years.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF, a good 127,000 measles cases were reported in the WHO European region last year.
"Measles is back and this is a wake-up call," said Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, in the press release. Without high vaccination rates, there is no safety for health.
Most infections among young children
According to the WHO, Romania was the country with the most measles infections in the region, which includes Europe and Central Asia, with 30,692 reported cases, followed by Kazakhstan with around 28,000 cases. In the entire WHO region, 40 percent of all registered infections were found in children under the age of five. According to the report, a good half of those infected had to be treated in hospital. So far, 38 deaths have been reported as a result of measles in 2024 (as of March 6, 2025).
Already 56 cases in Austria this year
According to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), 56 confirmed or probable cases of measles have been recorded in the epidemiological reporting system (EMS) in Austria since the beginning of 2025 (as of March 12). 15 people (27.8 percent) had to be treated in hospital, one of them in an intensive care unit. "Further measles cases are to be expected," says AGES.
There were 542 registered measles infections in Austria in 2024. Of the 527 cases with available information on hospitalization, 120 people (22.8 percent) were treated in hospital, four of them in an intensive care unit.
Vaccination is the best protection against the virus
According to the WHO, vaccination rates have fallen overall in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In many countries, they have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. This fact increases the risk of disease outbreaks.
Measles is one of the most infectious diseases for humans. The virus triggers symptoms in almost all unprotected people. These include fever, cough and the typical skin rash that spreads all over the body. Most cases heal without permanent consequences, but there is a risk of brain, lung and middle ear infections, among others, which can cause permanent damage and death. Vaccination offers the best protection against the virus.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
