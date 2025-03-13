Measles cases have doubled across Europe

Most infections among young children

According to the WHO, Romania was the country with the most measles infections in the region, which includes Europe and Central Asia, with 30,692 reported cases, followed by Kazakhstan with around 28,000 cases. In the entire WHO region, 40 percent of all registered infections were found in children under the age of five. According to the report, a good half of those infected had to be treated in hospital. So far, 38 deaths have been reported as a result of measles in 2024 (as of March 6, 2025).