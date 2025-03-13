Turnaround on Monday
Austria faces a rainy weekend
The weather at the weekend will be mainly rainy. This has been forecast by Geosphere Austria, according to which the south and east of Austria will be particularly affected. At the beginning of the week, the low pressure will subside somewhat.
The meteorologists are forecasting dense clouds and rain for Friday. Heavy rain is expected from East Tyrol to the Graz basin, which will ease off again in the afternoon. The snow line will drop to between 900 and 1300 meters. In the afternoon, the focus of the rain will shift to the east. Early temperatures will be between zero and six degrees Celsius, with daily highs between three and twelve degrees Celsius.
On Saturday it will also rain on and off, with dense clouds gathering. However, there will be longer breaks in the rain to the west. The snow line will be between 600 and 1100 meters above sea level. Temperatures will reach zero to six degrees in the morning, rising to four to eleven degrees during the course of the day.
Here you can see the weather forecast from Geosphere Austria.
Snow on Sunday
The low pressure influence will continue on Sunday. In most regions of Austria it will rain at least occasionally, and it will also snow a little. The snow line on this day will be between 500 and 1000 meters above sea level. Temperatures will range between minus one and ten degrees.
On Monday, the low pressure system in the south will slowly move away and the air pressure will rise. Residual clouds will clear up more and more often, and it will temporarily snow down to low altitudes. Temperatures will be between minus two and eleven degrees.
According to Geosphere Austria, there will be widespread sunshine on Tuesday. Only in the far east will there be clouds in the sky. The wind will be strongest in the northern foothills of the Alps. Temperatures are expected to be between minus seven and 13 degrees, with the highest values in the west.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.