Toddlers beaten up: “I never wanted them”

And now she's sitting there at the Eisenstadt Regional Court, disregarding the law and spouting off scraps of words. The two boys, one and a half and three years old at the time, were not wanted children. Videos are played in room 1. Recorded by the father, who had installed cameras at home. The little ones are beaten, verbally abused, dragged around the room, pulled by the ears and kicked between the legs. "But nothing could have happened anyway because the little one was wearing a diaper."