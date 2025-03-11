Increased attacks on Tesla: Trump now wants to help

Shamed Tesla drivers relabel cars

Some Tesla owners are probably downright ashamed of Musk's behavior: some are relabeling their vehicles and putting logos of other brands such as Toyota or Audi on them. Online forums provide tips on how best to remove the Tesla emblem from the bodywork. "Many customers are very angry about Elon Musk's recent statements and want to make a statement," Henrik Sattler, Professor of Marketing and Branding from Hamburg, explains the campaign to BuzzFeed.