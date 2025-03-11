Musk damages image
Increased attacks on Tesla: Trump now wants to help
In the USA, cars from Elon Musk's Tesla Group are increasingly the target of attacks. Arson attacks on vehicles, charging stations and dealers are on the rise. The brand is also becoming less popular on the stock market - its shares plummeted by 15 percent on Monday. The US President wants to personally help with weakening sales - and promises to buy a "brand new" Tesla.
The fact that Musk is an advisor in Donald Trump's government team is not a blessing for his electric car brand. The tech billionaire's controversial cost-cutting program has earned him a lot of criticism and resentment. It's not just investors who are worried - Tesla drivers must also fear for their vehicles.
Everything with the Tesla logo is being targeted
Several of the brand's cars have been vandalized in the recent past. Most recently, four Cybertrucks went up in flames in a parking lot in Seattle (see video above). The facades of Tesla dealerships have also been the target of vandalism. The Supercharger charging stations are also increasingly being set on fire.
Tesla drivers are also confronted with far more harmless but unpleasant reactions in everyday life: The cameras installed in the cars are currently recording many outstretched middle fingers and insults directed at vehicle owners.
Shamed Tesla drivers relabel cars
Some Tesla owners are probably downright ashamed of Musk's behavior: some are relabeling their vehicles and putting logos of other brands such as Toyota or Audi on them. Online forums provide tips on how best to remove the Tesla emblem from the bodywork. "Many customers are very angry about Elon Musk's recent statements and want to make a statement," Henrik Sattler, Professor of Marketing and Branding from Hamburg, explains the campaign to BuzzFeed.
Some are trying to distance themselves from the tech billionaire with a simple sticker: "I bought this car before Elon Musk went crazy" is a popular slogan for a sticker on a Tesla. As a central brand ambassador, Musk's political comments would damage the image, according to Sattler.
Trump praises Musk as a "great American"
But at least one loyal "fan" is standing by Musk. President Trump has now promised to support his confidant. "I will be buying a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning to show my confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American," the head of state said on his Truth Social messaging service.
The post by Trump:
Sales in the EU plummet
Musk probably also urgently needs the support: Tesla shares crashed by almost 15 percent at their peak on Monday following a pessimistic analyst commentary - their lowest value since the end of October. In total, the brand lost 130 billion dollars in stock market value. In Europe, too, Tesla is becoming a landlord: Tesla sales slumped by 45 percent in January compared to the previous year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
