6 weeks before the election

Vienna’s SPÖ is now focusing fully on the issue of work

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 09:51

"Good for Vienna" is the motto of this year's SPÖ Vienna Club Conference, which will take place on Tuesday in the city on the lake. Numerous new projects will be launched, including an 18plus job offensive for 1,000 young people and a new women's employment foundation. Healthcare professions are to become more attractive and safety on public transport is to be improved.

0 Kommentare

To the sound of the Queen anthem "We are the Champions" and a standing ovation, Mayor Michael Ludwig and SPÖ Vienna Club Chairman Josef Taucher entered the Ariana event hall in the Seestadt on Tuesday morning and were celebrated in advance by their own comrades. Now, at the latest, the intensive election campaign begins for the Vienna SPÖ - six weeks before the early election. The Red Party is now focusing on one topic in particular: work and jobs. These are the central new projects:

  • The 50plus job campaign model is now being extended to young people in cooperation with WAFF and AMS Vienna. Financial incentives are being created to encourage companies to hire young people who have been unemployed for some time. Specifically, there is subsidized employment for 4 months.
  • 1000 young people who have been unemployed for longer than 9 months can join the scheme. In fall 2025, there will be a dedicated job fair.

  • The new Vienna Women's Employment Foundation is now being created to give women without vocational training more opportunities. It is primarily aimed at Viennese women over the age of 25 who have not completed vocational training. The focus is primarily on women returning to work.

  • In addition to comprehensive career guidance, the new foundation will also provide a monthly grant of 300 euros from waff in addition to unemployment benefit. Participants will be able to complete school and university courses, particularly in climate protection, sustainability, greening, technology, natural sciences, IT or health, social affairs and education. The pilot project is initially planned for 100 women.

  • This year, 4 million euros will be invested to technically upgrade the underground streetcar stops. In addition, the number of security staff at Wiener Linien will be gradually increased by almost 40 percent from 110 to a total of 150. 

Incidentally, SPÖ federal party leader and Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler was not present. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
