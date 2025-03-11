Vienna’s SPÖ is now focusing fully on the issue of work

To the sound of the Queen anthem "We are the Champions" and a standing ovation, Mayor Michael Ludwig and SPÖ Vienna Club Chairman Josef Taucher entered the Ariana event hall in the Seestadt on Tuesday morning and were celebrated in advance by their own comrades. Now, at the latest, the intensive election campaign begins for the Vienna SPÖ - six weeks before the early election. The Red Party is now focusing on one topic in particular: work and jobs. These are the central new projects: