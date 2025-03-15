Clipping: “Our goal is to constantly break out”

"Actually, we never really know what we're doing," the likeable trio explains in the Krone interview, "we follow our interests and passion and see where it takes us." Clipping. had their greatest momentum. 2016 with their second album "Splendor & Misery", a science fiction concept album that was nominated for a Hugo Award and released a single, "The Deep", that caused a stir beyond genre circles. "It's important that we keep breaking our own rules. We had a few of those at the beginning. No drum sounds, no pitches, no melodies and certainly no writing lyrics in the first person. We stick to it when it comes to lyrics, but apart from that we've also resorted to harmony and like to let it resound from time to time. It's hard to pin down what it is, but it's always clear to us what is a clipping song and what is not. We feel that. What's a catchy song to us is still wacky shit to the world out there."