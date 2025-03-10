Kickl sounds the alarm about possible naturalizations

Ministry of the Interior: "Every case will be examined"

"There is currently the option to submit an application after ten years. However, there is no automatism here. Each case is examined individually," emphasizes the Ministry of the Interior. No criminal offenses, proven language skills at B2 level and integration are the requirements for obtaining citizenship. According to the ministry, fewer than 15,000 people who arrived in the country during the large wave of refugees in 2015 would be eligible this year. And in general, Austria has one of the strictest laws in Europe. In Denmark and Germany, for example, applications can be submitted at an earlier stage. In Sweden, the red-white-red model is now even being copied ...