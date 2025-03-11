Dancing Star Wojta
“I’ve already lost over 8 kilos in training!”
TV chef and audience favorite Andreas Wojta talks in the "Krone" about his enormous weight loss thanks to his preparation for "Dancing Stars", about any awkward movements, his iron training and what hunters ask him when he's out in the forest to actually switch off a little.
Few other contestants are as eagerly awaited as Andreas Wojta, TV cooking legend ("Andi & Alex") and a true original with his heart in the right place.
"Egg step" and "pancake step"
"I can tell you at this point that I've already lost eight kilos," says the stove artist, who lives with his family in Lower Austria. "And yes, I'm a bit clumsy because I've never really danced before. But somehow I've tasted blood," he says in the "Krone" interview, explaining that professional partner Kati Kallus has awakened the tiger in the 53-year-old dance grouch's tank. "She built donkey dance bridges for me, for example, that if I'm not allowed to lower my heel during the waltz, that's the 'egg step'. And if I'm supposed to sit up, it's the 'pancake step'." And does it work? "Of course it works. It's the language I understand best!"
Wojta has also completely changed his diet: "Lots of protein and I mainly avoid carbohydrates." And when he gets the munchies in the evening? "I mix myself a glass of apple cider vinegar with water at home," he says proudly. If it tastes good. .
That sounds like a lot of pressure that he has put on himself. But, as he says himself, "It also helps my health. Migraines and back pain are a thing of the past," he gives us an insight into his, apparently no longer existing, medical records, which he also attributes to his many walks in the forest. He had his peace and quiet until recently, "It's only recently that even hunters have been asking me how my dancing is going."
