“I’ve already lost over 8 kilos in training!”

"Egg step" and "pancake step"

"I can tell you at this point that I've already lost eight kilos," says the stove artist, who lives with his family in Lower Austria. "And yes, I'm a bit clumsy because I've never really danced before. But somehow I've tasted blood," he says in the "Krone" interview, explaining that professional partner Kati Kallus has awakened the tiger in the 53-year-old dance grouch's tank. "She built donkey dance bridges for me, for example, that if I'm not allowed to lower my heel during the waltz, that's the 'egg step'. And if I'm supposed to sit up, it's the 'pancake step'." And does it work? "Of course it works. It's the language I understand best!"