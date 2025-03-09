Unusually warm March brings a change in the weather

It will remain mild in the new week: the early temperatures will be fresh, but during the day temperatures will rise to 21 degrees. On Monday, a disturbance zone will move across Austria from the southwest, bringing clouds and rain, especially on the southern side of the Alps, according to the meteorologists at Geosphere Austria. Later, the showers will shift to the north, but will become weaker. The snow line will be between 1,500 and 2,000 meters.