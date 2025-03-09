"Krone" reader campaign
What questions do you have for Michael Ludwig?
The Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), answers the questions of "Krone" readers. Send us a letter, an e-mail or a video. Read here how your question reaches the mayor and when you can read the answers.
Our readers ask the questions - Michael Ludwig will answer them. During a visit to the "Krone" newsroom, we will confront the mayor with the issues that are burning under the nails of the Viennese - integration, healthcare, inflation, jobs, or anything else you have always wanted to know from Ludwig. The mayor's remit is enormous. He is politically responsible for most of the relevant departments in our city: from health, social affairs, transport, housing and finance to the environment and culture.
How your question reaches the mayor
How can I address my question to Mayor Michael Ludwig? It's simple: send us an e-mail or a letter (subject line: Ludwig). Or even a video in which you say what you want to know from Michael Ludwig directly to the camera in selfie style. The written questions will be read out to the head of the city. The videos are played directly to the mayor on a screen.
Where do I send my question or questions? Please send emails and all videos to: wien@kronenzeitung.at. Letters to: Kronen Zeitung, Vienna editorial office, Muthgasse 2, 1190 Vienna.
Can I ask my question anonymously? Yes, of course. Please let us know whether we may mention your name as part of the campaign or not.
When will the mayor answer the questions? The visit to the "Krone" newsroom will take place in April. We will inform you of the publication date in good time. The choice of questions is left to the editors.
"You never publish the really critical questions anyway." Wrong! Every question is welcome and permitted. Due to the limited broadcasting time and repetitions of the questions, there will naturally be editorial cuts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
