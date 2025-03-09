What questions do you have for Michael Ludwig?

Our readers ask the questions - Michael Ludwig will answer them. During a visit to the "Krone" newsroom, we will confront the mayor with the issues that are burning under the nails of the Viennese - integration, healthcare, inflation, jobs, or anything else you have always wanted to know from Ludwig. The mayor's remit is enormous. He is politically responsible for most of the relevant departments in our city: from health, social affairs, transport, housing and finance to the environment and culture.