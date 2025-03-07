Thriller series: 99ers now need nerves of steel

Graz in the stat check

The bare figures from the first three games show who has kept the coolest head in the heated battles so far: Kevin Roy is Graz's top scorer with four assists and a goal (see right), has one more point to his name than the Judenburg evergreen Michi Schiechl and Frank Hora. The US defenseman keeps up the pressure with twelve shots - every eighth puck on the Linz goal has come from his shovel so far.