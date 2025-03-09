Austria Vienna vs. Klagenfurt – LIVE from 5pm

The multiple ÖFB team player, who was reactivated in the winter, certainly wants to look upwards - keyword European Cup play-off. "The opportunity to achieve something is still there, and we should fight for it and give our all in every game," said the 32-year-old. He wants to shake up his colleagues and does not shy away from clear criticism. "Many in our team don't have the absolute will to win. You simply have to go through, even where it hurts. Unfortunately, not everyone in our team does that."