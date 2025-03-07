"Grant makes you ill"
Smile offensive aims to calm angry patients
Doctors and medical staff are increasingly becoming the target of aggressive patients - even in Vorarlberg. This is set to change again soon.
Since coronavirus at the latest, it has become apparent that more and more people are venting their frustration and bad moods in doctors' surgeries and hospitals. "Recently, we have been receiving more and more reports of aggressive patients," explains Alexandra Rümmele-Waibel, head of the curia of registered doctors. "Both from hospitals and from the branches." Not all of these angry patients are venting their displeasure in person and on site - more and more are diving into the anonymity of the digital world.
According to a recent survey by the Vienna Medical Association, around 14% of doctors have already been the victim of online hate speech. 58 percent of the approximately 1,000 doctors surveyed stated that they had been affected by unjustified reviews in the past two years. Added to this are offensive comments on social media (30 percent) - and a fifth have already received personal threats by email.
Alexandra Rümmele-Waibel, Kurienobfrau der niedergelassenen Ärzte
In view of these figures, it is undeniable that a social change is taking place - unfortunately not for the better. The medical profession wants to break this negative trend - with a charm offensive. "A smile makes you healthy, a grin makes you ill." This message will be communicated to patients in the coming weeks - in the form of posters and flyers that will be displayed in surgeries.
Positive side effects desired
The aim is to raise awareness that respectful treatment makes life easier for everyone. The initiative is the result of joint efforts by the Vorarlberg Medical Association, the hospital operating company, Dornbirn City Hospital and the regional office of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK). Those involved hope to contribute to a positive working environment for doctors. The campaign could also have a positive effect on the well-being of patients - a highly desirable side effect.
