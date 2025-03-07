Smile offensive aims to calm angry patients

Since coronavirus at the latest, it has become apparent that more and more people are venting their frustration and bad moods in doctors' surgeries and hospitals. "Recently, we have been receiving more and more reports of aggressive patients," explains Alexandra Rümmele-Waibel, head of the curia of registered doctors. "Both from hospitals and from the branches." Not all of these angry patients are venting their displeasure in person and on site - more and more are diving into the anonymity of the digital world.