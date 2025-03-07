Cute Instagram clip
Archie and Lilibet help Meghan bake cookies
Since the beginning of the year, Duchess Meghan has not only been regularly uploading new content to her Instagram profile, but also showing herself in an unusually private way. Her latest clip even features the Sussex couple's children, Archie and Lilibet.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have actually kept out of the public eye for the most part since the "Megxit" five years ago. This makes the new video that the ex-actress has just published on her Instagram account all the more surprising.
Archie and Lilibet can also be seen
Meghan can be seen baking cookies. Together with two friends, the Duchess of Sussex prepares "thumbprint cookies", which are probably best known as angel eyes. But she also gets help from two rather cute kitchen assistants.
While the women are busy preparing the cookies, which Meghan also promotes in her new Netflix show "With Love, Meghan", her little daughter Lilibet also comes to watch.
And, of course, Prince Harry also made a quick trip to the kitchen to see what delicious things were being made.
A kiss for Archie
The Sussex kids aren't far behind when it comes to putting the finished treats away. They lend a hand - and of course they eat too! Five-year-old Archie also gets a kiss from his mom.
Meghan commented on the sweet clip with the words: "When baking thumbprint cookies becomes a family affair." And thanked her friends for "the love and the extra hands".
Show not filmed in Sussex mansion
Whether this is actually the kitchen in Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's villa in Montecito remains to be seen. In any case, the 43-year-old's Netflix show was not filmed in the family home, as Meghan reveals in the first episode of "With Love, Meghan".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
