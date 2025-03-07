World Championship excitement: “You’re forced to cheat!”

The main accusation? Some athletes would jump with suits that are too big in order to get more lift and thus jump further. At the World Championships in Trondheim, the Germans were recently confronted with this accusation by the Poles. DSV eagle Andreas Wellinger sensationally won the silver medal on the normal hill, Karl Geiger came fourth. "Either we still have loopholes in the regulations and some people know how to get around the rules, or I just don't know what's going on here," commented Polish legend Adam Malysz on the German surprise success. The Austrians were also affected by the allegations of cheating at the Four Hills Tournament, when the ÖSV team celebrated a triple triumph.