After fatal accident: classmates mourn Ronja

A simple wooden cross with the inscription "Ronja" as well as numerous candles and flowers next to a road between Judenburg and Fohnsdorf bear witness to the terrible accident tragedy that took place here on Wednesday afternoon: An 83-year-old driver drove into oncoming traffic and hit an oncoming car. The pensioner's car skidded and collided with a moped following behind, which was being driven by a 16-year-old girl with her 14-year-old friend on the pillion.