Gmunden’s “Sharks” make a run-up to the final attack!

Joint Black Wings champions as opponents

Now the "Sharks" are ready for the final attack! The first leg of the final takes place tomorrow in Gmunden. Super goalie Luka Gracnar and Co. will face SC Hohenems, who defeated WEV in the semi-finals. "They are probably a bit stronger and more balanced than Lustenau. But we'll give it our all again and want to put ourselves in a good position for the second leg with a close result," says Gregor Baumgartner. For the coach, there will be a reunion with Patrick Spannring, with whom he won the championship together with the Linz Black Wings in 2012: "I'm looking forward to seeing him!" When the puck drops, things get really serious: The "Sharks" are ready for the final attack!