Ice hockey final

Gmunden’s “Sharks” make a run-up to the final attack!

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 20:00

The ice hockey club was founded in Gmunden in 1929 and experienced an absolute highlight in 2025: The "Sharks" from Lake Traunsee sensationally fought their way to the ÖEL final. Hohenems now represent the very last hurdle before the championship title on Saturday (18:30). 

A group of daring men have been playing on the frozen Traunsee since the founding of the Gmunden Ice Skating Club in 1870 with softballs, home-made sticks and leather helmets. The first championship ice hockey was played in 1929, making the then EC Gmunden one of the oldest clubs in Austria. Now it was fighting its way to one of the highlights of the club's long history!

Into the final with two away wins
In the Austrian Ice Hockey League (3rd division), the "Cam4Dent" Sharks Gmunden first spectacularly defeated Kufstein in the quarter-finals after a home 0:4 with an away 6:1. Then, in the semi-finals, EHC Lustenau also took their teeth out against the "Sharks" from Lake Traunsee with a 1:4 win in the second leg after a 2:2 first leg in Gmunden. 

Joint Black Wings champions as opponents
Now the "Sharks" are ready for the final attack! The first leg of the final takes place tomorrow in Gmunden. Super goalie Luka Gracnar and Co. will face SC Hohenems, who defeated WEV in the semi-finals. "They are probably a bit stronger and more balanced than Lustenau. But we'll give it our all again and want to put ourselves in a good position for the second leg with a close result," says Gregor Baumgartner. For the coach, there will be a reunion with Patrick Spannring, with whom he won the championship together with the Linz Black Wings in 2012: "I'm looking forward to seeing him!" When the puck drops, things get really serious: The "Sharks" are ready for the final attack! 

Porträt von Oliver Gaisbauer
Oliver Gaisbauer
