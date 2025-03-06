Ice hockey final
Gmunden’s “Sharks” make a run-up to the final attack!
The ice hockey club was founded in Gmunden in 1929 and experienced an absolute highlight in 2025: The "Sharks" from Lake Traunsee sensationally fought their way to the ÖEL final. Hohenems now represent the very last hurdle before the championship title on Saturday (18:30).
A group of daring men have been playing on the frozen Traunsee since the founding of the Gmunden Ice Skating Club in 1870 with softballs, home-made sticks and leather helmets. The first championship ice hockey was played in 1929, making the then EC Gmunden one of the oldest clubs in Austria. Now it was fighting its way to one of the highlights of the club's long history!
Into the final with two away wins
In the Austrian Ice Hockey League (3rd division), the "Cam4Dent" Sharks Gmunden first spectacularly defeated Kufstein in the quarter-finals after a home 0:4 with an away 6:1. Then, in the semi-finals, EHC Lustenau also took their teeth out against the "Sharks" from Lake Traunsee with a 1:4 win in the second leg after a 2:2 first leg in Gmunden.
Joint Black Wings champions as opponents
Now the "Sharks" are ready for the final attack! The first leg of the final takes place tomorrow in Gmunden. Super goalie Luka Gracnar and Co. will face SC Hohenems, who defeated WEV in the semi-finals. "They are probably a bit stronger and more balanced than Lustenau. But we'll give it our all again and want to put ourselves in a good position for the second leg with a close result," says Gregor Baumgartner. For the coach, there will be a reunion with Patrick Spannring, with whom he won the championship together with the Linz Black Wings in 2012: "I'm looking forward to seeing him!" When the puck drops, things get really serious: The "Sharks" are ready for the final attack!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.