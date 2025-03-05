“Only one little man has lost, that’s Kickl”

Lercher pro federal government after all

Like Doskozil, Lercher had recently spoken out in favor of a government of experts and against SPÖ participation. At the podium on Wednesday, Lercher came around: "I initially spoke out in favor of the government of experts. But when I heard that you, dear Philip, were in the negotiations, it was clear to me: it will be a government of experts." This was followed by a side blow: "Did there really have to be so many (government members, note)?"