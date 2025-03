Paul Pizzera rocks the Matakustix show in summer

Pizzera alongside many other stars on the Matakustix stage

And in this regard, the Styrian can look forward to very special colleagues: because before, with and after him, the Opus Band, Emely Myles, Dekleta Smrtnik as well as the Werkskapelle Ferndorf and many other guests will perform their live sounds on the open-air stage in the Ostbucht on Friday, June 27, 2025, in the run-up to the "Starnacht" weekend.