Failed at the door
Mishap burglar forgets his cell phone at the crime scene
Embarrassing mishap for a criminal in the district of Krems in Lower Austria: first he and an accomplice failed at the front door of a store, then he forgot his cell phone at the scene of the crime.
This criminal will probably not go down in the history books as the most skillful burglar. Around two hours before the supermarket in Mautern in the district of Krems was due to open, two unknown men tried to gain access to the store. They first tried to break in via the main entrance, then via the drinks store and the garbage room. However, they were unsuccessful, on the contrary: while securing evidence, the police found a cell phone directly in front of the supermarket, which had obviously fallen out of one of the fugitives.
The next report
While the attempted burglary was still being recorded, the next report was received by the police. A nearby drinks retailer had been broken into - this time successfully. The suspected perpetrators had stolen the cash register and the cash inside.
Cell phone being examined
Investigators are currently looking into whether the seized cell phone and the surveillance camera footage will lead them directly to the criminals. In Austria, even prepaid cell phones must now be registered by name. However, it is still unclear whether this was done using a stolen identity.
