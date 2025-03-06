Mishap burglar forgets his cell phone at the crime scene

This criminal will probably not go down in the history books as the most skillful burglar. Around two hours before the supermarket in Mautern in the district of Krems was due to open, two unknown men tried to gain access to the store. They first tried to break in via the main entrance, then via the drinks store and the garbage room. However, they were unsuccessful, on the contrary: while securing evidence, the police found a cell phone directly in front of the supermarket, which had obviously fallen out of one of the fugitives.