Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Failed at the door

Mishap burglar forgets his cell phone at the crime scene

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 06:00

Embarrassing mishap for a criminal in the district of Krems in Lower Austria: first he and an accomplice failed at the front door of a store, then he forgot his cell phone at the scene of the crime.

0 Kommentare

This criminal will probably not go down in the history books as the most skillful burglar. Around two hours before the supermarket in Mautern in the district of Krems was due to open, two unknown men tried to gain access to the store. They first tried to break in via the main entrance, then via the drinks store and the garbage room. However, they were unsuccessful, on the contrary: while securing evidence, the police found a cell phone directly in front of the supermarket, which had obviously fallen out of one of the fugitives.

The next report
While the attempted burglary was still being recorded, the next report was received by the police. A nearby drinks retailer had been broken into - this time successfully. The suspected perpetrators had stolen the cash register and the cash inside.

Cell phone being examined
Investigators are currently looking into whether the seized cell phone and the surveillance camera footage will lead them directly to the criminals. In Austria, even prepaid cell phones must now be registered by name. However, it is still unclear whether this was done using a stolen identity.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf