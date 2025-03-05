Trump makes imperial threats during speech

US president admits "little confusion"

Trump admitted that the punitive tariffs he has imposed and announced for Canada, Mexico and China will cause problems. "There will be a little bit of a mess, but we can handle it. It won't be much," Trump said during his remarks. Imposing tariffs is "not just about protecting American jobs. It's about protecting the soul of our country," said the US President. Trump repeated his announcement that new far-reaching tariffs would be imposed at the beginning of April.