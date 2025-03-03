Pep all "excited"
Sooner than expected! Rodri apparently about to make his comeback
"The fans should know that they are not the only ones who are excited", announced Pep Guardiola, something that many soccer fans have been waiting for for several months: Rodri is apparently about to make his comeback!
The reigning Ballon d'Or winner tore his cruciate ligament in September and has not played a single game for the Sky Blues since. Strikingly, since Rodri's injury, City have been unable to repeat their performances of recent years. Pep's side have already had to bow out of the Champions League, while the reigning champions are currently only fourth in the league.
However, there is reason for hope: Rodri will apparently return to the pitch sooner than expected. While doctors originally assumed that the Spaniard would be out for the rest of the season, it is now said that the six-man could return to full fitness after the international break.
"Step by step"
The Sky Blues will therefore be able to count on the services of their world footballer again at the end of March or beginning of April. However, Guardiola warns that they do not want to act too hastily: "Step by step - we won't make any stupid decisions. It's not about a few weeks more or less." Nevertheless, the anticipation in Manchester is likely to be great - and not just for Pep ...
