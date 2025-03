After the attack: victims on the road to recovery

Five of the injured were taken to hospital. The seriously injured had to be transferred to Klagenfurt Hospital. Two people have already been discharged. The other three victims are now also recovering. "The patients are all on the road to recovery. One woman has now also been discharged. Two young people still have to be cared for on the normal ward due to their serious injuries. But their condition is also stable," announced Kabeg spokeswoman Nathalie Trost.