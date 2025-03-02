“Blue Ghost” to touch down on the moon today

The "Blue Ghost", which is around two meters high and three meters wide, was launched in January from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida using a Falcon 9 rocket from tech billionaire Elon Musk's space company SpaceX. The lunar module "Resilience" from the Japanese start-up ispace was also launched. However, it is scheduled to fly to the moon on a different orbit and will not arrive there for several months.