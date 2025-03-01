Reproaches from the mothers
Elon Musk has become a father for the 14th time
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has become a father for the 14th time. This was announced by Shivon Zilis, with whom he already has three children. The fourth child is called Seldon Lycurgus, wrote his Neuralink colleague on the X platform. The two are not officially a couple.
The reason for announcing the birth of Musk's youngest child was daughter Arcadia's first birthday, Zilis wrote on the X platform. The post goes on to say that the son is "wonderful", "incredible" and has a "heart of gold". The father commented with a heart.
Officially, Musk and Zilis, who is an executive at his company Neuralink, are not a couple. However, speculation to this effect is rife. The Tesla boss is not officially together with any of the women with whom he has a total of 14 children.
You can see Shivon Zilis' post here.
The tech billionaire is a supporter of pronatalism, a movement that invokes the abundance of children to save humanity from extinction. However, observers say that it is only about white people.
So far, Musk is known to have 13 children. However, according to the mothers, he is not allowed to look after them. Conservative author Ashley St. Clair (26), for example, said that Musk "can't even be trusted to communicate, let alone consistently fulfill the role of a father". She is suing for sole custody of the child named RSC, she announced.
Grimes: "He shouldn't be so public"
Musician Grimes (36), who says she has three children with him, had also previously criticized Musk's fatherly qualities. "He shouldn't be in the public eye like this," she wrote on the platform in response to a question from an X user. Grimes also did not want the children to be shown in public. Son X Æ A-Xii had previously taken Musk to meet US President Donald Trump.
"I'm not going to appear to the detriment of my children either. It's less romantic, but slow, systematic legal work is the path I've chosen," explained Grimes.
