US senator: “The champagne corks are popping in the Kremlin”

What consequences the break could have

The diplomatic break could have fatal consequences for Ukraine. The White House has so far been the country's most important supporter and arms supplier. It is estimated that the country will be able to continue fighting at the same intensity for another six months with the arms deliveries initiated by Joe Biden (Trump's predecessor, note). The US deliveries of Patriot air defense missiles in particular cannot be replaced. This in turn could be exploited by the Russian military with ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.