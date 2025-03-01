Vorteilswelt
"Champagne corks in the Kremlin"

US senator: “The champagne corks are popping in the Kremlin”

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 12:22

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump had a loud argument at the White House on Friday. Selensky had demanded security guarantees for his country in order to start negotiations with the Kremlin. A quick return to the negotiating table is considered unlikely.

"Zelensky wants to come back immediately. But that's not possible for me. He can come back when he's ready for peace," said Trump in his first public appearance after the scandal. The US administration expects an apology. "I think he should apologize for wasting our time on a meeting that ended the way it did," said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The matter had "gotten out of hand".

Among other things, Trump had accused Zelensky of putting "the lives of millions of people at risk" and of being "ungrateful" for US help in the war against Russia. Zelensky, who said he would not apologize, tried to explain why Russian ruler Vladimir Putin could not be trusted and that an end to the fighting was not possible without guarantees. In the end, the talks were broken off and US support for Ukraine was possibly ended.

He can come back when he is ready for peace.

What consequences the break could have
The diplomatic break could have fatal consequences for Ukraine. The White House has so far been the country's most important supporter and arms supplier. It is estimated that the country will be able to continue fighting at the same intensity for another six months with the arms deliveries initiated by Joe Biden (Trump's predecessor, note). The US deliveries of Patriot air defense missiles in particular cannot be replaced. This in turn could be exploited by the Russian military with ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

Volodymyr Selensky and Donald Trump during their talks on Friday
Volodymyr Selensky and Donald Trump during their talks on Friday
(Bild: SAUL LOEB)

Other allies will also find it difficult to close the gap in state finances. During the three years of war, the equivalent of more than 30 billion euros flowed into the Ukrainian state budget from the USA. Furthermore, Zelensky's position could begin to falter. Criticism of his negotiating style has recently increased.

Kremlin praises Trump for rebuke
"The champagne corks are popping in the Kremlin right now", commented the Democratic US Senator from Maryland, Chris Van Hollen. This is seen similarly in Ukraine itself. "Who is most happy about what happened today? I think it's Putin," wrote the opposition member of parliament, Olexiy Honcharenko, on Telegram, referring to the Russian president.

The reaction from the Kremlin proves them right. "The ungrateful pig got a good slap in the face from the owners of the pigsty. That's useful," wrote former Kremlin leader Dmitry Medvedev on Telegram. Zelenskyi had received an "ice-cold slap in the face", and now the military aid for Ukraine must also end. As reported, this is exactly what the White House announced on Saturday.

The ungrateful pig got a good slap in the face from the owners of the pigsty. That's useful.

Two summits in Europe
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed an immediate summit between the USA, European states and Ukraine's allies. "Every division in the West makes us all weaker and favours those who want to bring about the downfall of our civilization," she said.

The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had already issued an invitation to a summit meeting tomorrow, Sunday, "to strengthen Ukraine's position". Among others, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and more than a dozen heads of state and government are expected to attend. Starmer plans to receive Meloni and Selenskyj for bilateral talks beforehand.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

