"Typical driving error"
Racing driver drove into spectators, but is not liable!
Two and a half years after a serious accident at a car slalom in Carinthia, in which a car crashed into several spectators, the regional court in Klagenfurt has ruled that the driver is not liable for damages! It was a "typical driving error" that "can happen at any time in motorsport", the regional court announced on Friday.
The accident occurred in August 2022 in Reichenau (Feldkirchen district). A racing car left the road, broke through the barriers and crashed into the crowd of spectators. Twelve people were injured, some of them seriously. The organizer's insurance company then sued the race participant, but the Klagenfurt Regional Court dismissed the claim with a value in dispute of 130,000 euros.
Handbrake on too long
According to the organizer's insurance company, the driver had made a "serious driving error" - he had accelerated instead of braking after crossing the finish line. He had also tampered with his car. For these reasons, he had to pay for half of the already quantifiable damage and half of all further damage caused by the accident.
Judge Laura Rausch, however, dismissed the claim. It is true that the racing driver had made a driving error: He had left the handbrake on too long in the finishing bend, causing the car to oversteer. The driver then had to counter-steer, causing the car to drive into the spectator stands. However, this was a "typical driving error" that could happen at any time in motorsport.
No "objective breach of duty of care"
"In contrast to atypical driving errors, a racing driver cannot be accused of an objective breach of duty of care in motorsport," the court stated. There had also been no manipulation of the car "that could have been considered accident-causing". For these reasons, the driver was not liable.
The judgment was not yet legally binding, the plaintiff can still lodge an appeal, on which the Higher Regional Court of Graz has to decide.
