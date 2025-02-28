Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Typical driving error"

Racing driver drove into spectators, but is not liable!

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 21:26

Two and a half years after a serious accident at a car slalom in Carinthia, in which a car crashed into several spectators, the regional court in Klagenfurt has ruled that the driver is not liable for damages! It was a "typical driving error" that "can happen at any time in motorsport", the regional court announced on Friday.

0 Kommentare

The accident occurred in August 2022 in Reichenau (Feldkirchen district). A racing car left the road, broke through the barriers and crashed into the crowd of spectators. Twelve people were injured, some of them seriously. The organizer's insurance company then sued the race participant, but the Klagenfurt Regional Court dismissed the claim with a value in dispute of 130,000 euros.

Handbrake on too long
According to the organizer's insurance company, the driver had made a "serious driving error" - he had accelerated instead of braking after crossing the finish line. He had also tampered with his car. For these reasons, he had to pay for half of the already quantifiable damage and half of all further damage caused by the accident.

Judge Laura Rausch, however, dismissed the claim. It is true that the racing driver had made a driving error: He had left the handbrake on too long in the finishing bend, causing the car to oversteer. The driver then had to counter-steer, causing the car to drive into the spectator stands. However, this was a "typical driving error" that could happen at any time in motorsport.

No "objective breach of duty of care"
 "In contrast to atypical driving errors, a racing driver cannot be accused of an objective breach of duty of care in motorsport," the court stated. There had also been no manipulation of the car "that could have been considered accident-causing". For these reasons, the driver was not liable.

The judgment was not yet legally binding, the plaintiff can still lodge an appeal, on which the Higher Regional Court of Graz has to decide.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf