Schwaz firmly in the hands of the fools on “Nonsense Thursday”
On "Nonsensical Thursday", the masked characters once again reigned supreme in Tyrol's carnival strongholds - with original costumes and plenty of humor. The "Krone" threw itself into the fray in the silver city.
"If I were a piece of furniture, I'd be a lamp from the seventies, I like to glow, I like to go out, I like to blow the fuses," boomed deafeningly from the speakers. Indians, witches, clowns and other merry fellows didn't have to be asked twice for the party hit "Wackelkontakt" by chart topper Oimara and roared like crazy through the city center.
Schwaz was once again in a state of emergency yesterday. In Tyrol's undisputed number one carnival stronghold, where the "Nonsensical Thursday" has been celebrated as the "highest holiday of the fools" since 1979 after a few quieter decades, the masked party tigers were once again in control. Around 10,000 people came to celebrate with like-minded people and show off their costumes. The next few days will show whether the record of 12,467 visitors from the previous year could be broken once again.
In any case, creativity knew no bounds this year: While a little deer danced with a hunter in the pedestrian zone, proud peacocks, cute Smurfs and various superheroes attracted everyone's attention in front of the BH. "The atmosphere at the 'Unsinnige' in Schwaz is always gigantic. That's why we come here every year," said one group from Radfeld, who, like many others, partied late into the night.
Lots of partying until Shrove Tuesday
In any case, the local inspection in Schwaz whetted the appetite for more. Fortunately, there are still a few dates for the jesters throughout the country until Shrove Tuesday.
