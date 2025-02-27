Schwaz firmly in the hands of the fools on “Nonsense Thursday”

Schwaz was once again in a state of emergency yesterday. In Tyrol's undisputed number one carnival stronghold, where the "Nonsensical Thursday" has been celebrated as the "highest holiday of the fools" since 1979 after a few quieter decades, the masked party tigers were once again in control. Around 10,000 people came to celebrate with like-minded people and show off their costumes. The next few days will show whether the record of 12,467 visitors from the previous year could be broken once again.