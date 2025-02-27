15 degrees and pure sunshine
Rain and snow are followed by the first signs of spring
Before the sun really spoils us at the start of next week, we can expect a few showers in the country on Friday. It will be particularly wet in the south and center of the country - and not just in the form of rain: It could also snow between 600 and 900 meters above sea level.
Temperatures will remain wintry and fresh on Friday. In the morning it will be minus five to plus three degrees. In the afternoon, the thermometer will climb to between five and eleven degrees.
Weekend still mostly cloudy
Saturday will be rather cloudy - especially on the southern side of the Alps, where the clouds will be thick and persistent. In the north and east, however, there will be a bit of sunshine from time to time. Showers will mainly cover the south and southwest of the country, and the snow line will be between 500 and 900 meters. So if you are traveling at higher altitudes, you should pack an umbrella and a warm jacket! Temperatures will drop to minus five degrees in the morning, but during the day the thermometer will still reach three to nine degrees.
Sunday brings the first long-awaited rays of sunshine - over a large area! But before that, we start the day with a few patches of fog and high mist. The sun breaks through and it stays dry. In the morning, it's a chilly minus eight to zero degrees, but as the day progresses, it'll rise to four to nine degrees.
Pure sunshine at the start of the week
If you wanted to use Monday for one last winter walk, you should hurry - spring is already sending its first tentative greetings: Almost all of Austria will enjoy pure sunshine at the start of the week, with only a light wind. Temperatures start at a frosty minus eleven to minus one degree, but quickly rise to six to eleven degrees.
Up to 15 degrees on Tuesday
And Tuesday promises no less sunshine - it will shine without interruption from Vorarlberg to Vienna. Only in the east will there be a few high clouds in the sky, but they won't be able to cloud the weather. In the morning it will drop to minus seven to zero degrees, but later we'll reach seven to 15 degrees.
