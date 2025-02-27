Rain and snow are followed by the first signs of spring

Weekend still mostly cloudy

Saturday will be rather cloudy - especially on the southern side of the Alps, where the clouds will be thick and persistent. In the north and east, however, there will be a bit of sunshine from time to time. Showers will mainly cover the south and southwest of the country, and the snow line will be between 500 and 900 meters. So if you are traveling at higher altitudes, you should pack an umbrella and a warm jacket! Temperatures will drop to minus five degrees in the morning, but during the day the thermometer will still reach three to nine degrees.