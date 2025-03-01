The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger plans for March
This is how we want to welcome spring: with a colorful list of ideas for the coming weeks. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
The children are really busy at school and so we try to use the weekends to relax in addition to all the stress of learning. The year 2025 is going by really quickly, with March already bringing the first light harbinger of spring!
I asked the kids what they would like to do and what we should experience together and we came up with a nice "bucket list" that we wrote on a piece of paper and are now trying to make it come true. On the list is:
- Sowing our first seeds: planting cress or tomatoes on the windowsill or in the garden.
- Go for a walk and discover the first spring flowers.
- Play nature bingo: Who can find a bumblebee, a bird's nest or a budding flower?
- Paint colorful spring stones. Build a bird house or insect hotel for the garden or balcony.
- Create homemade bath bombs or scrubs for a wellness day at home.
- Make the most of a rainy day with creative DIY projects such as spring decorations or flower garlands.
- Use the first sunny days of spring for a bike ride or a visit to a farm.
- Try out a new recipe with seasonal ingredients, e.g. wild garlic pesto.
- Change your closet for spring and donate discarded clothes.
- Celebrate a small spring party. You can always add to the list. And what would you write on it?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
