Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 14:30: BW Linz face WSG Tirol
20th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FC Blau-Weiß Linz welcome WSG Tirol. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
After four Bundesliga games without a win, WSG Tirol will finally get their act together today. Three points in the away game against FC Blau-Weiß Linz would mean the first full success in three months and a liberating blow in the table. Watten are currently tenth, five points ahead of bottom club Altach. The seventh-placed Upper Austrians are still fighting for a place in the top six.
According to WSG coach Philipp Semlic, the fact that Blau-Weiß are just one point behind a place in the championship group with three rounds to go in the basic round alone shows the quality of this team. "They're one of the most physical teams in the league. We have to prepare ourselves to withstand the pressure," explained the 41-year-old.
Semlic wants more stability from his players
His squad started the new calendar year with three draws. "We were very close to a win in two of those games, but the final step was missing," analyzed Semlic and demanded of his players: "We need to become more stable and do things better."
Blue and white have only managed one point from three games since the turn of the year. "We absolutely want to win for the first time this year," said coach Gerald Scheiblehner, but also emphasized that they had played against "difficult opponents" in these three games (note: LASK, Altach, Sturm Graz).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.