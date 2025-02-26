Game postponed
99ers avoid Graz derby with play-off match
In order to avoid total chaos in the south of Graz on derby day between GAK and Sturm, the 99ers have postponed one of their home games in the upcoming play-off series after consultation with the ice hockey league. This is the new schedule for the quarter-finals.
March 9 would have been the ultimate big match day in Graz-Liebenau. In addition to the soccer derby between GAK and Sturm with kick-off at 5 p.m., the ice hockey cracks of the Graz 99ers would have welcomed their play-off opponents for the fourth game of the quarter-final series just a few meters away.
Police closures and completely congested traffic in the south of Graz would have turned the journey to the games into a test of patience for thousands of fans. The 99ers have now reacted to the delicate situation in advance and postponed the date of the game in consultation with the league.
One day earlier than planned
The ice hockey match will now be played on Saturday, March 8 at 6:30 pm, one day before the soccer fans take over the area around the Merkur Arena.
Incidentally, it has not yet been decided who the Graz cracks will play. The final pre-play-off series between the Vienna Capitals and Fehervar will not be decided until Friday (February 28). Only then will the three best-placed teams in the basic round (KAC, Salzburg and Bolzano) be able to choose their quarter-final opponent (from the quartet of 99ers, VSV, Pustertal and Vienna or Fehervar), while the Black Wings Linz will be assigned the remaining team.
Quarter-final dates for the 99ers
Sun., 02.03. - Away (time open)
Tue., 04.03. - Home game (18:30)
Thu., 06.03. - Away (time open)
Sat., 08.03. - home game (18.30 hrs)
If necessary:
Tue., 11.03. - Away (time open)
Fri., 14.03. - home game (18.30)
Sun., 16.03. - away (time open)
However, the match dates are already fixed, as fifth in the basic round they start away on Sunday (2.3.). The team that wins four games first will advance to the semifinals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
