99ers avoid Graz derby with play-off match

Incidentally, it has not yet been decided who the Graz cracks will play. The final pre-play-off series between the Vienna Capitals and Fehervar will not be decided until Friday (February 28). Only then will the three best-placed teams in the basic round (KAC, Salzburg and Bolzano) be able to choose their quarter-final opponent (from the quartet of 99ers, VSV, Pustertal and Vienna or Fehervar), while the Black Wings Linz will be assigned the remaining team.