Prevent a cold
Maximize the body’s own defences now
Do you eat lots of fruit and vegetables every day to avoid catching a cold? That's the first step. But it's not just about what you eat, but also how you eat it. The combination of nutrients determines whether they are better or worse absorbed by the body.
To strengthen their immune system and prevent colds, many people opt for citrus fruits, broccoli and peppers (good sources of vitamin C), yoghurt (probiotics), nuts (with vitamin E, zinc, magnesium) and green leafy vegetables (vitamin A, C, folic acid, iron), as these provide important nutrients.
However, if you want to play it safe, you must also bear in mind that there are numerous factors that determine how well (or poorly) nutrients are absorbed by the body: For example, you should know that vitamins A, D, E and K are fat-soluble and are therefore best supplied in combination with fat. Vitamin C in turn promotes the absorption of iron from plant sources. So how about a chickpea and tomato salad or a combination of tofu and broccoli?
Gut health also influences the absorption of nutrients: yogurt (with live cultures), kefir and sauerkraut, for example, contain beneficial bacteria that strengthen the intestinal flora and the immune system. According to studies, the intake of probiotics also improves the absorption of iron and calcium in the intestine, for example. Chronic inflammation in this organ, however, can impair this ability. Therefore, focus on an anti-inflammatory diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids (e.g. in salmon, herring, linseed oil, walnuts).
Frequent alcohol consumption damages the digestive system and liver, among other things, which also has a negative effect on the utilization of nutrients. The absorption of B vitamins and minerals such as magnesium is impaired.
