Film tourism
London on the big screen
Lights out, spotlight on! Whether it's "Mission: Impossible", "Harry Potter" or currently "Bridget Jones". The British capital is attracting more and more film fans. Tourism to the film locations is booming.
Borough Market is a hive of activity at the weekend. Under wrought iron and dark green painted trusses, stallholders offer goods from all corners of the Commonwealth; two floors above them, the subway train rattles along. The "Greedy Goat" sells waffles that smell of cinnamon and caramelized butter. Next door, fresh oysters are on sale for a pound, the equivalent of 1.20 euros. Meanwhile, in the Globe pub, a pensioner in a slouch hat is enjoying his lunchtime beer.
One floor up, the "Khao Bird" opened its doors in September 2024. Chef Mike Palmer's Thai restaurant is known for its Thai grill specialties and its setting. All the interior shots of Bridget Jones' apartment in the first three films of the success story were filmed in the historic premises.
Where the 4th Bridget Jones film was shot
Just in time for the fourth part - "Crazy About Him" has been showing in cinemas in Germany since Thursday - you can now follow in the footsteps of Renée Zellweger's starring role in London. Be it around her apartment in the Victorian market, her workplace near the Tower or in the quiet villa suburb of Hampstead, where her current love life once again unfolds in a bizarre way.
The Bridget Jones tour of the largest provider comprises a total of twelve stops, on which the metropolis of 10 million inhabitants can be rediscovered off the beaten track.
Set-jetting, i.e. visiting film locations, has long since become an international travel trend. And so, year after year, more film and TV fans are drawn to faraway places. The streaming boom is playing its part and increasing supply and demand accordingly.
In London, the name says it all anyway: Notting Hill has inevitably been associated with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant since the 1999 romantic hit. What would Paddington be without the eponymous bear and Miss Marple?
James Bond, Mary Poppins and Mr. Bean invite you in
Sherlock Holmes, Mr. Bean, James Bond, Mary Poppins and Harry Potter - as different as all these characters are, they have one thing in common: they are world-famous and were all staged in the metropolis on the Thames.
The Britmovie blockbuster tour provides a good overview. The bus takes you through the city. On board, well-known scenes are shown on the screens, while the real locations pass by outside. Our guide Fiona plays secret agent Ethan Hunt's sprint across Blackfriars Bridge in "Mission: Impossible 6" over and over again, and she talks about the shots at St. Paul's Cathedral.
In the Temple district, the young woman points to a window and waves her hands enthusiastically: "That's where Tom Cruise jumped through the sugar glass window himself during a car chase in 2017, even though he had broken his foot in another scene shortly before. He famously does all the stunts himself."
London has dressed up for spring
The thwarted actress then leads the group a few steps further to the local church. The foundations of Temple Church were laid in the 12th century, and the church plays a key role in the film adaptation of "The Da Vinci Code" with Tom Hanks.
London is always worth a visit, and not just for movie fans. The metropolis has recently spruced itself up - and is once again shining in the spotlight ahead of the coming spring.
