London on the big screen

Where the 4th Bridget Jones film was shot

Just in time for the fourth part - "Crazy About Him" has been showing in cinemas in Germany since Thursday - you can now follow in the footsteps of Renée Zellweger's starring role in London. Be it around her apartment in the Victorian market, her workplace near the Tower or in the quiet villa suburb of Hampstead, where her current love life once again unfolds in a bizarre way.