The federal government is reluctant

Further financial injection for Igls bobsleigh and luge track

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 15:00

The renovation of the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track in Innsbruck-Igls will cost around 30 million euros. Because the federal government is skimping, the city and state have to pay more. A supplementary loan is due. 

0 Kommentare

Olympia Sport- und Veranstaltungszentrum Innsbruck GmbH (OSVI), renovation of the Innsbruck-Igls bobsleigh and luge track, increase in financing contribution - this is the name of the item on the agenda for the City Senate on Wednesday and the Innsbruck City Council on Thursday, and it is an explosive one.

According to reports, the supplementary loan amounts to 1.3 million euros. For a project that is already not very cheap: more than 30 million euros are earmarked for the conversion and new construction of the 1270-metre-long tube.

One-third financing has been agreed 
At the start of construction a year ago, there was talk of much less, specifically 27.4 million euros. One-third financing has been agreed between the federal government, the state and the city of Innsbruck. However, the federal government apparently wants to reduce its share by half a million euros. This and an indexation of construction costs apparently now make a further financial injection necessary, which will affect the City of Innsbruck and the Province of Tyrol as shareholders in equal measure.

The office of the responsible Deputy Governor Philip Wohlgemuth (SPÖ) is keeping a low profile and refers to ongoing negotiations with the federal government, which are apparently close to being concluded.

In order for international competitions to take place on the track, which was built in 1976, the finish area needs to be adapted. A new start ramp will also be built. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Neuner
