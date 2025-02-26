Further financial injection for Igls bobsleigh and luge track

One-third financing has been agreed

At the start of construction a year ago, there was talk of much less, specifically 27.4 million euros. One-third financing has been agreed between the federal government, the state and the city of Innsbruck. However, the federal government apparently wants to reduce its share by half a million euros. This and an indexation of construction costs apparently now make a further financial injection necessary, which will affect the City of Innsbruck and the Province of Tyrol as shareholders in equal measure.