“Threw her all over the apartment”

Accused googled "femicide" before murder

The question of why is also getting louder and louder for the presiding judge. "You can't explain it rationally," says the blameless 40-year-old. His last separation had taken its toll on him, his father had died early and he had repeatedly struggled with bouts of depression. He also spoke of several suicide attempts. About a year before the murder, he began to deal with the murder of women. Shortly before the murder, he googled "life in Austria", "firearm" and "femicide". "This was a murder with intent", says court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann - the accused was certainly sane.