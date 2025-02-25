Kickl now announces motion for new elections

A jab at the ÖVP too

The Freedom Party also sharply criticized the former coalition partner ÖVP. "The people warned us, they were right," said Kickl about the "sham negotiations", which he continues to accuse the People's Party of. After Alexander Schallenberg and Karl Nehammer, ÖVP leader Christian Stocker will also be the third Federal Chancellor "that nobody in Austria has ever elected". This has "absolutely nothing to do with representative democracy".