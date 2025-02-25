Vorteilswelt
"Voters lied to"

Kickl now announces motion for new elections

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 12:39

The Freedom Party is submitting a motion for new elections at the National Council meeting on Wednesday. Party leader Herbert Kickl does not expect this to be supported. However, the motion will at least be tabled in parliament and could be "brought to a head at any time". The FPÖ also wants to apply for a "prohibition law" against political Islam and stricter rules for asylum seekers.

Following the failed negotiations with the ÖVP, Kickl believes that a looming Turkish-red-pink three-party coalition will hardly be legitimized by the population and even speaks of a "democratic crisis" that is "extremely dangerous" for the population.

"Voters lied to coldly"
 The election result was achieved under false pretenses, for example with regard to the budget and economic performance: "The voters were lied to coldly by those in power before the election."

Villach attack "consequence of misguided migration policy"
Kickl was not sparing with his attacks against the "unity party". The attack in Villach, which left one dead, was the result of misguided migration policy.

At the press conference, FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker even spoke of a "firewall death" in connection with the rejection of his parliamentary group by other parties. A blue motion in the National Council on Wednesday will therefore include stricter identity checks and much tougher action against Islamism.

A jab at the ÖVP too
The Freedom Party also sharply criticized the former coalition partner ÖVP. "The people warned us, they were right," said Kickl about the "sham negotiations", which he continues to accuse the People's Party of. After Alexander Schallenberg and Karl Nehammer, ÖVP leader Christian Stocker will also be the third Federal Chancellor "that nobody in Austria has ever elected". This has "absolutely nothing to do with representative democracy".

Zitat Icon

Preventing new elections is the sole mission of this political entity.

FPÖ-Parteichef Herbert Kickl

"Preventing new elections is the only mission of this political entity," he says clearly. Never before has the credibility of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS been as battered as it is now.

The form that the new election will take will be decided, as will further details, at the upcoming meeting of the Freedom Party.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

