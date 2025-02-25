Swiss Post is now taking some ATMs out of service

ATMs taken out of service

For this reason, the decision has been made to take some ATMs out of service "until further notice". The foyers remain open and the ATMs are clearly marked so that the perpetrators can see this and "hopefully leave without having achieved anything," said Leitgeb. However, Leitgeb did not want to go into detail about which ATMs, how many and what type - whether they are only installed in the foyers or are also accessible outside.