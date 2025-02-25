After blasts
Swiss Post is now taking some ATMs out of service
After several ATMs were blown up in the country in recent weeks, the financial institutions have now also reacted: The post office took some ATMs out of service, BAWAG is closing foyers at night and Bank Austria is also taking measures against the bandits.
Post spokesman Markus Leitgeb referred on Tuesday to the enormous material damage caused by the perpetrators in at least two blasts in Salzburg-Aigen and Vienna-Donaustadt. This concerns the vending machine, the location, possible static problems and the downtime of around a week. According to Leitgeb, the damage is well into the six-figure range.
ATMs taken out of service
For this reason, the decision has been made to take some ATMs out of service "until further notice". The foyers remain open and the ATMs are clearly marked so that the perpetrators can see this and "hopefully leave without having achieved anything," said Leitgeb. However, Leitgeb did not want to go into detail about which ATMs, how many and what type - whether they are only installed in the foyers or are also accessible outside.
BAWAG, on the other hand, is relying on other measures: "One important measure that we are currently implementing is the nightly closure of our foyers between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.," it said in a statement. The closure is temporary and cash dispensers outside the branch are not affected.
No information on security measures
Bank Austria explained that it had further strengthened its security measures. "For security reasons", however, it was not possible to provide any information on details.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
